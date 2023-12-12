Police want to hear from anyone in the area at the time of the incident.

The man who died following a “gang-related disorder” in Whakatāne on Sunday night was local Tuterangi Moeke, 27, police say.

Detective Inspector Lew Warner said a post-mortem was being conducted today as police continued piecing together what happened in the lead-up to Moeke’s death.

Police earlier said a man was brought to hospital with life-threatening injuries around 9.40pm on Sunday and pronounced dead soon after.

A homicide investigation determined there were indicators a “gang-related disorder” occurred in the lead-up to the incident, police said on Tuesday morning.

In a statement this afternoon, Warner said police were maintaining an increased presence in the Eastern Bay of Plenty area.

“We understand the recent events have caused a feeling of angst in what is a tight-knit community, and police want to reassure residents we are working hard to hold anyone responsible to account.”

In their previous update, police said they were committed to establishing what had occurred and locating those responsible for the man’s death.

“Police would like to speak to anyone who was in the Ruatoki area and saw or heard anything suspicious between 9pm and 9:45pm,” said Warner.

They were also seeking anyone with dashcam footage in the area at the time.

“Police have obtained a Gang Conflict Warrant under the Search and Surveillance Act and will not be tolerating any retaliatory gang behaviour.

“Police will be maintaining a highly visible presence in the area, with extra staff arriving from other districts to support the investigation,” Warner said.

A forensic post-mortem examination is due to take place tomorrow.

Anyone who had information that could help was asked to contact police on 105, either by phone or online, referencing file number 231211/5404.

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-nz.org.