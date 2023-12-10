Police have launched a homicide investigation in the Eastern Bay of Plenty. Photo / NZME

Police have launched a homicide investigation in the Eastern Bay of Plenty. Photo / NZME

A homicide investigation has begun after a man died in Whakatāne last night.

Police said today a man in his 20s was brought to hospital with life-threatening injuries around 9.40pm but was pronounced dead soon after.

Police were making inquiries into how he came to be injured, and appealed to the public for any information.

Initial inquiries suggested the man may have suffered his injuries in Tāneatua, and police were investigating there today.

Anyone who had information that could help was asked to contact police on 105, either by phone or online, referencing file number 231211/5404.

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-nz.org.



















