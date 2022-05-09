9 May, 2022 03:20 AM 2 minutes to read

White Island Aerial view after the volcanic eruption. Photo / George Novak

Monitoring data and observations from recent monitoring flights at Whakaari/White Island have confirmed the level of volcanic unrest remains low, GNS Science says.

The temperature of the emitted gas and steam has continued to decline, duty volcanologist Brad Scott said in a volcanic activity bulletin.

A maximum of 111 degrees Celcius was measured on April 27 observation flight, down from 288 degrees Celcius on March 16.

Geysering activity was observed in one of the water-saturated vents during the same observation flight.

No minor or dilute volcanic ash emissions have been observed since late February.

Scott said satellite-based ground deformation indicated minor uplift about the active vent-lake area, while seismic activity remains low.

"Taken together, these observations remain consistent with low levels of volcanic unrest."

The Volcanic Alert Level remains at Level 1 and the Aviation Colour Code remains Green.

The Volcanic Alert Level reflects the current level of volcanic unrest or activity and is not a forecast of future activity.

Volcanic Alert Level 1 indicates the primary hazards are those expected during volcanic unrest; steam discharge, volcanic gas, earthquakes, landslides and hydrothermal activity.

While Volcano Alert Level 1 is mostly associated with environmental hazards, potential for eruption hazards also exists and eruptions can still occur with little or no warning.

GNS Science and its National Geohazards Monitoring Centre continue to monitor Whakaari/White Island for further changes in unrest.