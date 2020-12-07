Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Whaakari/White Island: Whakatāne Hospital staff open up about the day of the eruption

5 minutes to read

Whakatane Hospital staff share an embrace as they recall Whakaari / White Island's eruption. Photo / George Novak

Cira Olivier
By:

Multimedia journalist

Nearly a year since the emergency department doors at Whakatāne Hospital were used to usher in critically injured victims of the Whakaari/White Island eruption, eight staff who were among the first responders relived the tragedy.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.