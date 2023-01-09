The first of the Katikati Twilight Concert series was a casualty of last week's weather. Pictured is Jenni Wilson. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

The first of the Katikati Twilight Concert series was a casualty of last week's weather. Pictured is Jenni Wilson. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Torrential wind and rain blasted the upper North Island last week, closing roads and causing slips and widespread flooding.

Festivals and concerts throughout the area became casualties of the weather, including the UB40 concert and Juicy Fest music festival in Tauranga. Locally, Western Bay of Plenty event organisers had to make hard decisions just prior to their weekend events as well.

Making the decision to cancel Saturday’s Waihī Beach Summer Fair on Saturday was ‘’agonising’', says organiser Kelly Moselen.

The summer fair draws thousands to watch live music, shop at the 200-plus stalls and to keep kids entertained.

Moselen says despite being disappointed, it is just all part of the gig with outdoor events.

“Planning for these events takes months and a key aspect is the health and safety of all attendees,” she said.

“The rain impacting the site made it impossible for us to set up. Plus with 300-plus car movements in and out [it] also became a safety issue for vehicles, then the ensuing mess was a safety issue for the punters to walk around the site safely.”

The fair will return next year and in the meantime, stallholders can be found at Waihī Beach Sunday markets and weekend markets in Whangamatā.

Katikati Twilight Concerts also had to can their first festival of the series on Saturday. The concert was to feature The New Zealand Eagles Tribute Show, with Katikatz Dixie Band opening for them.

Publicity manager Jenni Wilson says they are all disappointed to cancel the first twilight concert.

“None more so than the entertainers who are very keen to perform in Katikati and have committed again for January 2024. Fingers crossed this time after two cancellations (Covid and weather).

“It’s a shame for all the hard work that goes into preparing for a concert, and also the loss of income for our artists, sound people, port-a-loos, coffee cart etc.”

The charity gives tertiary scholarships and had planned to present one to winning recipient Josh MacDonald.

The second concert is set for January 28 with the Brendon Ham Band and Marion Burns, with supporting act Sophie Gibson, followed by Blue Light Trio and Caitriona Fallon and her band on February 11.

At Waihī Beach the Orokawa swim, Robinson’s Entertainment Waihī Beach Fun Run and Waihī Beach Sand Modelling Competition did not go ahead.

Waihī Beach Lifeguard Service chairwoman Donna Pfefferle says the events are a way for lifeguards to give back to the community, and raise funds for lifeguarding.

‘’This has impacted us and other businesses during the most busiest time of the year,” Pfefferle said.

But she says they were pleased to see the public stay out of the water during dangerous conditions.

The New Year’s Sports Day did go ahead (see page 11 for photos).

The new date for the Robinson’s Entertainment Waihī Beach Fun Run (10k fun run from Bowentown to Waihi Beach Surf Lifesaving Club) is January 28. The Waihī Beach Sand Modelling Competition is postponed, with a date to be advised.



