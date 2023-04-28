Wet weather due for Coromandel: Waka Kotahi advises drivers to be cautious

The Met Service has a Heavy Rain Watch in place for the Coromandel. Photo by Mike Scott

The Met Service has a Heavy Rain Watch in place for the Coromandel. Photo by Mike Scott

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises driving with caution around the Coromandel Peninsula from Sunday morning due to forecast heavy rain.

The MetService has a ‘Heavy Rain Watch’ in place for the peninsula from 6 am Sunday until Monday afternoon, which may be upgraded to a warning if conditions deteriorate.

“Many locations on the Coromandel network are still compromised following this year’s storm events and drivers need to be aware that heavy rain will increase the vulnerability,” says Liam Ryan, Waka Kotahi Journey Manger for the Waikato.

“There are two different weather systems expected to hit the Coromandel. First one on Sunday with another potential front on Wednesday next week. Two periods of heavy rain in close succession will affect catchments and ground conditions.”

Drivers should expect surface flooding around the usual spots in Hikuai and at Wades Culvert in Whitianga. There may also be deterioration at existing slip sites or the formation of new slips.

“Drive to the conditions. Expect the unexpected and watch following distances,” Ryan says.

Waka Kotahi is well prepared to respond to any issues that arise.

“Our contractors have put a huge effort into clearing the drainage system from earlier events and have inspected vulnerable flooding areas today. We will have teams out doing regular inspections of existing under-slip sites over the weekend to ensure there’s no significant risk to road users’ safety,” Ryan says.

In the event of significant rainfall on SH25 Kereta Hill during the day on Sunday and into the evening, the overnight closure for urgent work to undertake repair and reseal work will not go ahead. Further information will be released on Monday regarding this work.

“We understand how stressful the impact of weather events is for locals and businesses in the Coromandel. Waka Kotahi contractors are working tirelessly to ensure roads are safe to remain open. Helping communities stay connected is an absolute priority for Waka Kotahi,” says Ryan.

Drivers should check the Metservice and the Waka Kotahi Journey planner before they travel.

https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/journey-planner