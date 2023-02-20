Western Bay’s PAYT rubbish tags redesigned

Western Bay of Plenty District Council has redesigned its pay-as-you-throw (PAYT) tags.

Increased durability, reliability and anti-copying measures are some of the key features of Western Bay of Plenty District Council’s newly redesigned pay-as-you-throw (PAYT) tags.

The council has taken on community feedback about the tag, and they now function better with red-lid rubbish bins.

The council’s library and service centres are now offering the newly designed PAYT tags, while local retailers will have them as soon as existing stocks run out.

PAYT tags you still have can still be used.

The redesign is focussed on addressing a few improvements, including:

New tough material that can withstand UV light, rain and wind

New easy-release design that reliably breaks as the bin is emptied

Anti-copying watermarks that show up when the PAYT tag has been copied

There are no changes to the kerbside collection system. You still need to correctly put a PAYT tag on your red rubbish bin – through both the red and black handles on the red bin - for it to be emptied. At this stage, the recommended retail price of $3.95 also remains the same.

The council’s deputy CEO and general manager for infrastructure, Gary Allis, says the new and improved PAYT tag will make residents’ lives a little easier.

“The new design ensures the tag stays on when it’s meant to – no more blowing off in bad weather. And it’ll break off when it’s meant to, and fall straight into the truck. The new anti-copying features will also make it very clear when someone is trying to pull the wool over our eyes.

“We know the PAYT tag system is a little more work, but we believe it’s a good balance for our community, as ultimately, the choice rests with you. You only pay for the rubbish you generate – as often as you need – rather than a flat fee for everyone.

“This system might not be perfect, but it empowers people to reduce their waste and rewards them with savings. And we’re proud to be using a model that prioritises your pocket and the environment.”

The new tags attach in a similar way to a luggage tag.

“We’ve moved away from the peel-and-stick design, as they stick where they shouldn’t, and don’t reliably release when needed. "

Here’s how to apply the new tag:

Write your address on the tag

Feed B end through the black and red handles on side of bin

Open the cut at B and feed A end through

Lock your tag in position at C

Place bin facing the kerbside by 7am on your collection day

“At the end of the day, we want to help people to reduce waste to landfill, and these little changes make the system a little more robust and fairer. We’re grateful to everyone who let us know about a problem they were having with the original design so we could fix it.”