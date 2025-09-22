Margaret Murray-Benge wants to 'prune down' council spending. Photo / Supplied
Local body elections are under way and eight hopefuls are vying for the Western Bay of Plenty’s top job. Local Democracy Reporting quizzed the mayoral candidates about key issues ahead of the October 11 election. We will publish those stories over the coming days.
Quick Bio
Name: Margaret Murray-Benge
Age: 83
Resides: Bethlehem
Profession: Teacher,48 years in local government, current councillor
Political party affiliations: National Party member
Family: Partner and three children
Margaret Murray-Benge saysshe would work to get rid of the regional council if she is elected Western Bay of Plenty’s mayor.
Her priorities were having an open-door policy as mayor, ensuring the contract for the new chief executive was written so councillors – not staff – were in control, and keeping rates affordable by “carving back” the council’s bureaucracy.
It was important to put people before politics, Murray-Benge said.
“They’re the ones paying the bills.”
The current system was too bureaucratic with layer upon layer of decision-making, she said.
“We’ve got to simplify things so people can get on with their lives and do what they want to do.”
A nice-to-have on her agenda would be to do the reforms, including water reform, as quickly as possible, Murray-Benge said.
“It’s the cost of SmartGrowth, the cost of the regional council. You’ve got bureaucracies galore, but you’ve got to streamline them.”
Murray-Benge said amalgamation with other councils should be worked towards if it could save money for everybody.
The council worked with Tauranga City Council “quite closely” now but if they were to take on the regional council’s functions, they would need to work together even more, she said.
“We don’t need to join at the hip, but we do need to join hands and see how we can work together to make this area cheaper and better for everyone.”