Western Bay of Plenty District Council to make vaccine passes compulsory in red framework. Photo / File

Vaccine passes will be compulsory to enter Western Bay council facilities if the country moves to red under the Covid-19 traffic light framework.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council's decision follows Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's announcement the country would move to red within 24-48 hours of the Omicron variant entering the community.

Council chief executive John Holyoake said with the risk of Omicron in the community, key decisions needed to be made now to allow everyone to prepare and to limit the spread of the virus.

In red, vaccine passes will be required from people aged 12 years and older before entry at all council facilities.

He said the council believed this was the safest option.

He said it was constantly reviewing its processes to make decisions that have minimal impact on council services and operations while making sure the services can continue safely.

Facilities requiring vaccine passes at red for people aged 12 years and older will be libraries, service centers, and swimming pools.

Vaccine passes are not required at these facilities in orange.

However, anyone wishing to attend or speak in a public forum at a council or community board meeting must present their vaccine pass.

This takes effect from the first meeting of 2022 – the Katikati Community Board on February 2.

Zoom options are available for members of the public who wish to speak in a public forum or attend remotely and meetings will continue to be live-streamed.

At all facilities the appropriate health, hygiene, and safety measures will remain including scanning in, using the tracer app, wearing a mask, and physical distancing.

"We're continuing to look for innovative ways to provide our district with access to our services in a safe way. Where we can, we will adapt the way we do things," Holyoake said.