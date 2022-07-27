Ministry of Health staff applauding Dr Ashley Bloomfield after delivering his final press conference as Director General of Health. Video / NZ Herald

Western Bay of Plenty District Council has raised serious concerns about the directive to add fluoride to two of its water supplies.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield today said he had written to 14 authorities instructing them to fluoridate their water under the Health Act.

It is the first time this power has been used since the relevant legislation was amended last year to ensure a national approach to fluoridating water.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Health said local authorities that were directed to fluoridate their water supplies will be invited to apply for funding from an $11.3 million fund for capital projects associated with these works.

Included in the directive are Tauranga City Council, Western Bay of Plenty Council, Rotorua Lakes Council and Kawerau District Council.

In a written statement, Western Bay mayor Garry Webber said before it went any further, the council had important questions that needed addressing.

"Yes, it's an instruction from Manatū Hauora (the Ministry of Health) but there needs to be clear direction on the funding of capital and ongoing operating costs. We will be working hard to ensure there is no financial burden passed on to the community.

"Also, why just these two water supplies and what are the ongoing implications?"

The statement said Bloomfield told the council that in reaching the outcome, he considered the scientific evidence of the effectiveness of adding fluoride to water in reducing the prevalence and severity of tooth decay.

Consideration was also given to the financial costs of adding fluoride, the number of people likely served by these water supplies, and the likely financial cost and savings of adding fluoride to supplies, including any additional financial costs of ongoing monitoring and management.

The Health (Fluoridation of Drinking Water) Amendment Act 2021 shifted the decision-making authority on community water fluoridation from local authorities to the director-general of health on the basis that it is a health-based decision.

Bloomfield said fluoridation was proven to be a "safe, affordable and effective method of preventing tooth decay".

"We estimate that adding fluoride to the water supply in these 14 local authority areas will increase the number of New Zealanders receiving fluoridated water from 51 per cent to around 60 per cent."

Bloomfield said it's likely that later this year he will actively consider whether to issue further directions to fluoridate.

The time each local authority has to fluoridate their water supply varies between six months and over three years, depending on the circumstances of the supply.

The Ministry of Health has been sent the Western Bay of Plenty District Council's statement to respond to.