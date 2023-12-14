Western Bay of Plenty District Council holiday information

Kerbside rubbish and recycling will be bumped forward one day during Christmas and the New Year.

From where to walk your dog to what days to put your rubbish and recycling out over summer, Western Bay of Plenty District Council has compiled a go-to web page to help locals and visitors plan their holidays.

The dedicated webpage, www.westerbay.govt.nz/summerinfo, includes information about opening hours, changes in kerbside collection dates, useful recreational links and more.

Here’s an overview.

Rubbish and recycling

With Christmas and the New Year falling on weekdays, kerbside rubbish and recycling in the district will be bumped forward one day during Christmas and the New Year.

There will be extra collections for Waihī Beach and Pukehina to help with the large influx of visitors over the summer. Those with holiday rentals are reminded to let visitors know where to buy pay-as-you-throw (Payt) tags for rubbish bins and how to attach them correctly.

To keep track of what bins to put out and when, you can also download the Antenno app to receive reminders directly on your phone the day before.

Library and service centres

Libraries and service centres in Te Puke, Katikati, Ōmokoroa and Waihī Beach, and the council offices at Barkes Corner, will close at midday on December 22 and resume regular hours from January 8.

Paperwork

Applications for building consents, resource consents, code of compliance certificates submitted on or after December 20 may not begin to be processed until after January 10 (this period is excluded from the 20-working-day statutory timeframe). There will also be a delay in processing digital property file orders during this time.

Walking your dog

There are a few specific rules in place at Waihī Beach over summer.

Walking dogs on the main beach is restricted to early mornings and evenings — dogs are not allowed on the main beach from December 20 to February 7, between 9am and 7pm.

Dogs can be exercised any time at Bowentown Beach, roughly between Albacore Avenue and Plom Road (you must carry a leash).

Due to birds nesting, dogs must be on a leash until March when being exercised at Island View Reserve.

Alcohol bans

A reminder, there are year-round, 24/7 alcohol bans in the main urban areas — Katikati, Waihī Beach and Te Puke.

Freedom camping

There are 45 places you can go freedom camping in the Western Bay, which can be viewed on an interactive map on the council’s website (https://www.westernbay.govt.nz/freedom-camping-spots). Most of the reserves are patrolled nightly and early in the morning.

The council’s summer ambassadors will also be visiting freedom camping spots, parking areas and beaches to make sure everyone is enjoying their stay, and to educate campers on the district’s freedom camping opportunities.

Links to information on walking and cycle trails, summer events, fire permits, water quality, swimming pools and noise control can also be found on the council’s summer information page.