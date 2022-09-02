Maketū's Shane Beech has pulled out of the Western Bay of Plenty District Council election.

Maketū's Shane Beech has pulled out of the Western Bay of Plenty District Council election.

Local body election candidate Shane Beech has withdrawn from the race to win a seat on the Western Bay of Plenty District Council.

Beech was one of 12 candidates hoping to win one of the four seats available in the Maketū-Te Puke ward.

He said he was standing down for health and personal reasons.

"It's something I wanted to do and it's probably one of the toughest decisions I've had to make, withdrawing," he said.

"I did want to go for it this time and I felt quite positive and that I had a good chance."

He said he hoped to be in a position to stand again in three years' time.

Beech has served on Maketū Community Board for four terms, three as chairman, but was not standing for a fifth term.