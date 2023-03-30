Western Bay of Plenty Mayor James Denyer.

Feedback is being sought on the Western Bay of Plenty District Council’s draft annual plan for 2023/4.

The council is proposing an average rate increase of 7.41 per cent.

Western Bay Mayor James Denyer says the economic environment has changed since the 2021-31 Long Term Plan was adopted.

“We haven’t made this decision lightly given today’s economic climate and pressures facing our communities.

“We know things are tough for everyone right now. But we want to be a council that makes the right decisions and is committed to taking this district forward while balancing the needs of our people”.

One of the ways the council suggests keeping the rate increase as low as possible is through the use of its general rate reserve.

This reserve is the council’s “rainy day fund”.

It’s a fund, currently sitting at $5.1 million, that has accumulated through surpluses over previous years, by working hard to deliver for the community without overspending.

Using $1.6 million of this reserve would allow the council to strike the rate increase at 7.41 per cent. Without using a portion of the general rate reserve, the average rate increase would be 9.07 per cent.

“We are working hard to support our district while ensuring we can continue to do the mahi [work] that matters to our community. This means delivering on some projects that will not only keep up with improving our infrastructure but increase wellbeing and pride for our place given the community have communicated a clear desire for these projects through past kōrero,” said Denyer.

The draft Annual Plan 2023/24 will see the council continuing to invest in our communities, with projects including:

■ Improving pool access in Katikati

■ Reserve Management Plan projects

■ Te Puke-Maketū Reserve Management Plan

■ Wilson Park, Waihī Beach

■ Waihī Beach Library and Community Hub

■ Te Puke Wastewater Treatment Plant

■ Response to drinking water regulation changes.

“We’re proposing to do the projects now as they won’t have an impact on the average rates increase due to how they are funded, however, they will have a longer-term impact if we don’t do the mahi now.”

Visit the council website to share your views, post feedback to Annual Plan 2023/24, Western Bay of Plenty District Council, Private Bag 12803, Tauranga Mail Centre, Tauranga 3143, or drop it at one of the council’s libraries and service centres of the main office at Barkes Corner.

Community information drop-off sessions will be held from 9am-11am at The Daily Cafe in Te Puke on April 17, Clarke Rd Kitchen, Te Puna on April 19 and Flatwhite Cafe Waihī Beach on April 21.

Submissions close on April 30.



