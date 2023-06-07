Wendy and Lindsay Marshall in their 1.8hagarden, Shalendy. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

A Te Puke garden has become unique in the Bay of Plenty.

Retired dairy farmers Wendy and Lindsay Marshall own Shalendy, a Rangiuru Rd property boasting a 1.8ha garden. It regularly features in the Bay of Plenty Garden and Art Festival and has now attained a lofty national garden accolade.

The garden has received a Four-Star Garden of Significance accreditation, becoming the first privately owned Bay of Plenty Garden so recognised by the New Zealand Gardens Trust.

The country garden sprawls on what is now an avocado block, but where once cows rested in winter and young stock grazed.

The Marshalls are “chuffed” their garden has been deemed worthy of the NZ Gardens Trust ranking. According to the trust, four stars recognise “gardens that display a good degree of design and plantsmanship, and a consistent level of maintenance”. The trust’s star rating goes from three to six.

Wendy says it’s nice to be recognised.

“We constantly receive a huge amount of positive comments during the BoP Garden and Art Festival, so we knew it was a garden people enjoyed.”

In fact, Wendy says it was festival-goers who prompted the accreditation process.

“About five years ago a lady came up to us during the festival saying the NZ Gardens Trust should know about our garden. We didn’t bother doing anything about it, but we were approached the following festival and the same comment made. So we looked into it, applied, and the garden was then officially assessed.”

The main reason for the application was so more people would know about and visit their garden. They love sharing it and are enjoying the fact people from various parts of New zealand are seeing their property listed on the trust’s website, then visiting.

What visitors get to see has been nearly 30 years in the making. Wendy and Lindsay started it on what was a green site.

“There was no garden plan,” says Wendy, who was determined to avoid creating a garden that looked like someone else’s.

“We worked with the sloping piece of land we had and laid it out so everywhere was safe for the rider mower. The areas not safe for the mower are where we planted.”

According to the Bay of Plenty Garden and Art Festival’s most recent booklet, the Marshall garden features “a large collection of magnolias, spring bulbs, roses, and the underplanting of trees, which is complemented by wide grass pathways and lawns, providing beauty throughout the year. Lots of seating encourages you to sit and soak up this hidden piece of paradise. This mature country garden invokes a feeling of relaxation and peacefulness”.

Wendy says magnolias (there are at least 75 magnolia trees) and roses (David Austin varieties are much loved) are their favourite plantings. They’re joined by the likes of hydrangeas, penstemons and alstroemerias, which are what Wendy dubs her “colourful, easy-care, fillers”. Planting choices have ensured it’s an easy-care garden, Wendy says.

The garden — not visible from the road — is up an 800m driveway that has been planted as a continuation of the garden. Thriving here are tankia grasses, various deciduous and evergreen trees (oaks and magnolia), loropetalum, nandina, callistemon and a 150m strip of bulbs.

There’s much to enjoy other than planted beauties. The garden includes two cascading ponds where maples, little water lilies and goldfish can be found; and a dam with resident ducks.

The elevated property with water views (Whakaari-White Island can be seen) includes big pergolas, three big wooden swing seats (Lindsay’s in charge of creating the hard landscaping), a tennis court, and large gardens where fruit and vegetables flourish. There’s also a private bed-and-breakfast cottage. During the festivals Lindsay adds another element of wow — two antique Massey Ferguson tractors he has restored (one a 1950 version, the other from the 1970s) are out on show.

These days Wendy and Lindsay live closer to the coast, but they visit their garden often.

“The garden is our outdoor gym — an incredibly stunning one,” Wendy laughs.

“Since we’ve been living away from it, we enjoy it more and plan our trips and workload. We visit about three times a week for anything from two to six hours depending on whether we are pruning roses, spreading chip or fertilising, for example. Or we could be replanting as areas that are ageing are constantly being renewed.”

The Marshalls have the help of a gardener, 10 hours a week, who maintains weeds, tackles pruning and generally tidies up.

And the garden continues to evolve. Lindsay and Wendy have a “pretty special” dam project underway. This has involved damming a natural waterway and planting lots of natives and contrasting coloured trees. There’s a magnolia walkway to this area.

An obligation to have the garden open to the public for two months of the year comes with the NZ Garden Trust accreditation. That’s no hardship for this duo, who are happy to have people through any time of the year (by appointment only).

“Winter can be a bit stark as we have a massive amount of deciduous trees, but, when the garden’s not at its peak you get to see the structure and layout,” says Wendy.

But it’s late August and early September that offer Wendy her favourite garden moments.

“Then the lime green of leaves are on show in their trees, the bulbs are up, the magnolias and cherry trees are out. Spring rebirth is a beautiful, very special time.”

There are plenty of spots to sit and enjoy the garden.

As for the next Bay of Plenty Garden and Art Festival in November next year, Shalendy will again feature, “for sure”.

Wendy joins festival director Marc Anderson in urging Te Puke people to open their gardens for the festival. It’s a great way to showcase the wonders of Te Puke, they say.

While the festival isn’t until November next year, now is a good time for gardeners to plan ahead if they are interested in being involved, Marc says.

Gardeners unsure whether their plot is worthy of showcasing may like to let the festival’s garden selection committee help them decide.

“Perhaps you have friends who tell you that you have a great garden, but you’re not sure it’s good enough to be in the festival,” says Marc. “Or maybe you think your garden is too small. Rest assured your garden doesn’t have to have a star rating and we are after diversity — from sprawling rural gardens to tiny town plots too. Get in touch, as we’d love to check it out and talk things through.”

To register your interest for your garden to be considered in the 2024 festival, go to www.gardenandartfestival.co.nz and follow the link on the home page or phone 07 5702525.

Palmers Bethlehem will be returning to support the festival’s 2024 Garden and Art Trail.



