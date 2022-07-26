A slip blocking State Highway 33 between Rotorua and Paengaroa on Tuesday morning. Photo / Mead Norton

Slips blocked multiple highways in the Bay of Plenty and Coromandel yesterday after

parts of the region experienced the wettest weather in more than a year.

And while wet weather is expected to continue over the next two days, MetService says it's likely it will not reach the same level as earlier this week.

A large slip closed State Highway 33 between Rotorua and Paengaroa yesterday morning although one lane opened around 10am.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said at the time the road was expected to be fully open by 3pm.

SH30 was down to one lane because of slips within 500m of each other between SH34 and Matahi Rd.

A slip blocked Te Puna Station Rd about 500m from the SH2 intersection.

The slip was about the size of a vehicle and about half a metre high, a police spokeswoman said.

Yesterday stop/go traffic management was in place on SH29 between Old Kaimai and Hanga Rds because of a slip and downed tree.

According to Niwa, more than 100mm of rain had fallen across parts of Coromandel with the wettest day recorded in two years in Whitianga. Te Puke also experienced the wettest day in more than a year.

Rotorua Lakes Council said multiple crews were out yesterday morning looking for weather-related issues.

A slip had come down on Hamurana Rd and flooding was reported on Wrigley Rd and in front of Fresh Choice on Te Ngae Rd.

Meanwhile, SH35 near Motu River Bridge between Ōpōtiki and Te Kaha would open to local traffic from 6am to 7am and from 5pm to 8pm on weekdays this week.

The temporary single-lane track was closed at 8pm on Monday ahead of the downpours.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said contractors assessed the track was safe to use within these hours. Outside of these times contractors would be using the track to continue stabilisation works.

Weekend travel windows would be assessed on Friday.

Weather expected to ease up

MetService meteorologist John Law said wet weather was expected to continue over the next two days but likely "not the same level we have seen".

Showers were expected this morning with fine spells developing later in the day. Those in Tauranga should also watch out for strong wind, he said.

He said an area of low pressure on Thursday would bring rain - possibly heavy - and a rumble of thunder to the Bay of Plenty.

As of 3pm yesterday, no warnings were in place for the region - aside from a heavy rain watch on Mt Ruapehu from 11pm yesterday until 2pm today.

Law advised people to keep an eye on the severe weather outlook for the Eastern ranges.

He said in the past 24 hours, Rotorua received 71mm of rain and Tauranga 56mm.