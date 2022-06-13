Hail falls in Rotorua on Monday. Video / Supplied

Clearer days are ahead for the region after a wet and wild start to the week.

Power outages, slips and downed trees were reported across the region yesterday as a wild winter storm swept the country.

A strong wind watch remained in place overnight for Rotorua and Bay of Plenty with bands of squally thunderstorms passing over.

A few early showers clear away to a fine morning with cloud and one or two showers returning this evening in Rotorua, Tauranga, Taupō and the wider region. The week ahead sees partly cloudy weather with a few showers.

With the thunderstorm activity finally moving off the country today lets do a round up of stats for last week 👇



All figures are for the 7 days up to 3.30am this morning pic.twitter.com/skvwKtE16U — MetService (@MetService) June 13, 2022

Council contractors across the region were called to several trees down and flooding due to blocked grates on Monday. A large slip closed State Highway 5 north-west of Rotorua, reopening about 2.30pm.

Hatupatu Drive in Rotorua remained closed overnight due to large tree that had come down in the high winds. A Rotorua Lakes Council spokeswoman said contractors would be on site this morning to clear the tree.