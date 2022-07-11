MetService Severe weather: July 8th - 11th

Contractors are on high alert as the Bay of Plenty region braces for wild weather over the next 24 hours.

MetService is warning of "a significant event" and has issued several orange weather warnings nationwide.

The Bay of Plenty and Rotorua, as well as Coromandel, are all under an orange heavy rain warning, and a watch for winds approaching gale force.

People are being warned to expect up to 110mm of rain with rates of 15mm per hour at times between 10pm Monday and 3pm Tuesday.

Similar warnings are in place for Taupō.

🟧 Severe Weather Incoming 🟨



The low pressure system passing over the next 48 hours is moving fast but it packs a punch!



Gale winds + heavy rain on top of saturated regions could bring about impacts quickly.



Tree fall, power outages, surface flooding and slips are possible. pic.twitter.com/Pow1Z5hew9 — MetService (@MetService) July 10, 2022

Lisa Glass, senior communications advisor for Emergency Management Bay of Plenty, said the rain was likely to be similar to what the region experienced on Friday.

"If you were unlucky enough to be driving around in that you would have known it was pretty bad."

She said the majority of the rain looked like it would arrive overnight.

"That's good and bad- good because fewer people will be on the roads, but it means there will need to be monitoring of roading and river levels overnight so some teams will be working late."

She said Whakatāne river levels were being monitored and affected people - largely landowners and farmers - would be aware of any developments.

"They get an automatic phone call when anything changes from the norm with the rivers.

"For townies, roading crews, etc are prepped and on standby."

💧 An atmospheric river is forecast to impact New Zealand on Monday-Tuesday with heavy rain likely, especially in the northern+western North Island & northern+eastern South Island.



The purple colours (🟣) indicate high moisture values - ones we'd associate with a flooding risk. pic.twitter.com/oyHjKD376C — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 8, 2022

Due to recent rain, there was a risk of trees falling in high wind and land slips, though these would hopefully "be more at the inconvenience level than the drama level".

"In any case, we are asking people to take special care on the roads. School holidays mean we might have a few visitors who don't know local roads and conditions."

Rotorua Lakes Council said its infrastructure team and contractors were making the usual preparations and standby crews would be on heightened alert.

Stormwater maintenance contractor Infracore has completed pre-rain event checks on critical large culvert inlets to ensure all are clear of any potential blockages, the council said in a statement today.

Kia Ora



Severe Weather Warnings for Bay Of Plenty and Rotorua have been issued. An orange heavy rain warning is valid: 8:00pm Monday to 3:00pm Tuesday. A strong wind watch is also valid: 4:00am Tuesday to 2:00pm Tuesday



Take care and plan ahead 😊 — BOP Civil Defence (@BOPCivilDefence) July 9, 2022

Sandbag deliveries have been made to a number of properties that have requested them.

Council's wastewater management contractor Trility is preparing for potentially high stormwater flows into the wastewater network and is ensuring storage ponds at the wastewater treatment plant are as empty as possible and that all plant and equipment are fully operational.

Roading contractor Fulton Hogan has two crews inspecting and clearing the likes of cesspit grates in flood-prone zones. Two other crews have been sent to clear slips that occurred during the weekend on Pongakawa Valley Rd, Okareka Loop Rd, Puaiti Rd and Tutukau Road.

Low pressure will direct moisture into NZ early next week, resulting in heavy rain for many areas.



The heaviest rain will occur on Tuesday. The first image shows the chance of rainfall >50 mm, and the second image >100 mm. The highest rain amounts are likely in BoP and upper SI. pic.twitter.com/xGT8v7jp7q — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 10, 2022

All Rotorua Lakes Council sports fields are closed today and tomorrow.

Toi Te Ora Public Health also advises people to avoid swimming in rivers, streams, beaches and harbour areas for at least 48 hours after heavy rain as there is likely to be contamination from rural and urban run-off in waterways.

Tauranga City Council director of city waters, Wally Potts, said a heavy rain checklist was made prior to any predicted event and was performed again at the end of the rain event.

"This is predominantly for inlets and outlets with a history of blocking with debris that is mobilised in a storm."

The wintry blast is being attributed to an "atmospheric river" snaking across the country. These long, thin filaments of atmospheric moisture are capable of carrying double the average flow of the Amazon River – or 200 times that of our largest river, the Clutha/Mata Au.

Around 40 atmospheric rivers make landfall here every year, with four or five classified as strong and usually hitting around summer.

The coming system could bring 100mm to 120mm of rainfall between 8pm Monday and 3pm Tuesday, with peak rates of 15mm to 25mm an hour.