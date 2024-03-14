The workshop will be held on March 18 at the Orchard Church Youth Hall.

A free workshop is coming to Te Puke to support people experiencing weather-related anxiety following Cyclone Gabrielle and the Auckland Anniversary weekend flooding last year.

While severe weather can have a devastating impact on property and infrastructure, it also has a significant and ongoing impact on people’s mental health and wellbeing.

Blueprint for Learning’s new workshop, Weathering the Storm, is designed to help. The four-hour in-person workshop explores weather-related anxiety and the range of impacts extreme weather can have on individuals, whānau and communities.

The workshop helps those who have been personally impacted by extreme weather to build resilience, and also gives tools to people who are working in communities supporting others.

“We have seen an increase in severe weather events in Aotearoa, and we know this is causing ongoing stress and anxiety for many people,” says Lotta Dann, Weathering the Storm’s project lead.

“Unfortunately, we can’t stop it from raining, but we can ensure people have the knowledge and tools to manage the stress and heightened emotions that rain and extreme weather can cause.

“They’ll also get practical advice on how to support others, including children, and tips to reduce weather-related anxiety.”

The workshop is free to attend thanks to funding from Te Whatu Ora, and includes lunch.

The free Weathering the Storm workshop will be held in Te Puke at the Orchard Church Youth Hall on March 18 from 10am to 2pm. Places are limited. Book your place at www.blueprint.co.nz/workshops/weathering-the-storm.