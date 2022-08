Residents in the area may have no water or be experiencing low water pressure. Photo / NZME

There has been a water main break in Pāpāmoa.

Residents in the area may have no water or be experiencing low water pressure, Tauranga City Council said.

Contractors have found the break and are working to get services back to normal as quickly as possible.

The council said they appreciated the community's patience during this time.