Walkways to close for planned tree removal

The Tauranga City Council will be removing a dying tree from the embankment near the Wharepai Domain. Image / Tauranga City Council

The Tauranga City Council will be removing a dying tree from the embankment near the Wharepai Domain. Image / Tauranga City Council

Tauranga City Council is planning to remove a dying tree near the Waikareao Estuary forcing the temporary closure of some walkways and the pedestrian overbridge.

Removal of a large pine tree on the embankment between Wharepei Domain and Takitumu Drive, near the Waikareao Estuary, will take place next Tuesday, from 7.30am until 5pm.



To safely remove the dying tree, a large crane will be used requiring the closure of some walkways while the works take place, including the closure of the pedestrian overbridge adjacent to the site, the council said in a statement.