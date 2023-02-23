Waka Kotahi targets SH2 slip and re-sealing works

Slip repairs will be underway this week at SH2/Sargent Drive. Photo Waka Kotahi

Weather events, as well as resources and material supply shortages, have made for a challenging start to the year on the Waihī to Ōmokoroa safety improvements project, says Waka Kotahi, who has advised of the works through State Highway 2 (SH2) Waihī to Ōmokoroa during the coming weeks.

Roading crews will be taking advantage of fine weather to undertake remedial work, repair slips and conduct road re-sealing which will impact traffic flow particularly south of Katikati.

In a statement, Waka Kotahi said “ Our teams will be doing their best to maintain two-way traffic flow whenever they can but there will be occasions when Stop/Go traffic management is required.

“There will be big days coming up for slip repairs to clean up and shape the new slope on SH2 opposite Sargent Drive (pictured), we will use a long-reach excavator to do this work. This is too dangerous to be done at night and will require two days of 9am-4pm Stop/Go traffic management (Tuesday 28 February and Wednesday 1 March), and a lane shift for around three weeks.

“There will be night-time Stop/Go at Rea Road/Tetley Rd roundabout and Morton Rd roundabout on Tuesday 28 February and again from Monday 6 March to Friday 17 March.

“Along with safety improvements our maintenance contractor will also be making the most of the weather and undertaking resealing along SH2 south of Katikati (see map below). This work will take place overnight between the hours of 7 pm and 6 am, Sunday to Thursday nights.

Reseal sites south of Katikati

Works for the week commencing February 27