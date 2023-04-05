Work to build a retaining wall to repair the underslip at State Highway 25 Opoutere begins after the Easter break. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Work to build a retaining wall to repair the underslip at State Highway 25 Opoutere begins after the Easter break. Photo / Waka Kotahi

If you’re heading away to the Coromandel these school holidays, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises planning ahead for a safe journey as there are still many damaged sites with restrictions in place.

“Other than SH25A, the highways around the Coromandel is open for people to travel to and from holiday destinations, and to visit friends and family,” says system manager for the Waikato Cara Lauder.

“We just urge people to allow plenty of time to enjoy the scenic route. There will be road works and stop/go-in areas, but the work has been designed to minimise inconvenience to travellers.

“We encourage everyone to support the Coromandel, but please be patient and observe traffic management which is there to keep you and our workers safe,” Ms Lauder says.

Permanent repairs begin after Easter on the SH25 Opoutere underslip

Work to permanently repair the underslip on State Highway 25 at Opoutere will be getting under way straight after the Easter break.

From Tuesday, April 11 – contractors will begin earthworks to create benching below the road to get machinery into the location to build a retaining wall.

There will be no major impacts on traffic over the next fortnight. Light vehicles (boat trailers and caravans are okay) can still use the temporary diversion track.

Road users should expect road closures of up the 30 minutes between 9.30am and 2.30pm on weekdays so avoid travelling at this time if you can.

The work is expected to take seven weeks to complete so the road should be back to full functionality for both heavy and light vehicles by the end of May.

Waka Kotahi will update this advisory if there are any changes.

Elsewhere around Coromandel these holidays road users will see contractors working between Ruamahunga and Tapu on a 40-metre-long rock fill site. Work will be ongoing here for around three weeks.

People are urged to check the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner before they travel and be prepared to wait.