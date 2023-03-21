Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency is advising Beach Hop attendees to drive with caution around the Coromandel Peninsula.

Many locations on the Coromandel network are compromised and vulnerable following the storm events this year, and drivers need to be aware that the roads are not back to normal.

Road users should be prepared for disruption and delays at one-lane bridges and repair sites and expect unsealed surfaces. It is vital to drive to the road conditions to avoid damage to vehicles from loose chip.

State Highway 25 is currently open under stop/go controls for light vehicles only between Hikuai and Opoutere due to a major underslip. ‘Light vehicles’ refers to vehicles weighing under six tonnes when they’re loaded.

Waka Kotahi recognises how important it is for communities, businesses and visitors alike to keep the entire State Highway 25 corridor open and are working hard to minimise disruption.

Remember, road conditions can change without much notice, so travellers coming to the Beach Hop event are advised to check www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz and tcdc.govt.nz/roads for the latest updates.