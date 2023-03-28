Mount Maunganui College students (from left) Harlee Fisher, 17, Brooklyn Nuku, 17, and Jorjah Murray, 17, at the Waka Ama Secondary School Nationals. Photo / Andrew Warner

Early morning starts, nerves, hours of practice and school pride are all on the water this week as thousands of students from all over the country descend on Tikitapu (Blue Lake) for the Waka Ama Secondary School Nationals.

The event brings 1600 paddlers from 105 schools to the shores of Tikitapu to compete in 163 races over four days.

This year marks the competition’s 21st year, after a year off in 2022 due to covid restrictions.

Mount Maunganui College student Jorjah Murray said coming to nationals was “special”.

“You feel like you’re a part of something bigger.”

Jorjah, 17, said she felt peaceful when she was on the water.

“It’s different from anything else we do, I think.”

For Jorjah’s team-mates Harlee Fisher and Brooklyn Nuku the sport is also a connection to family and culture.

“For me, it’s about embracing the Māori culture and meeting people,” Brooklyn, 17, said.

“It also gives me a special connection to my parents because they were in waka ama too.”

Harlee, 17, said her parents and grandparents had also participated in waka ama.

“It’s been in my family for four generations.”

Tauranga Boys’ College students Troy Moke and Elijah Chamdran spoke to the Bay of Plenty Times while cheering their schoolmates on from the lakeshore.

“Our team’s been practising for about a year,” Elijah, 16, said.

“We get free fitness and we’re having fun.”

Waka Ama Nationals at Lake Tikitapu. Left to right: Jesse Chamdran, 14, Hone Rolleston, 13, Kian Rani, 14, Elijah Chamdran, 14, Troy Moke, 16, and Nikau Quirke, 14 (front). Photo / Andrew Warner

Troy, 16, said the best part of training for nationals was getting in the water.

“You learn how to enjoy cold temperatures. We also learned about health and safety in aquatic environments.”

Waka Ama NZ chief executive Lara Collins, said it was exciting to have rangatahi from across Aotearoa come together again.

“We are looking forward to the racing on the water as well as the whanaungatanga off the water. It is going to be an awesome week.”

The remainder of the week from today will consist of 250m and 500m racing from heats, semis, and through to finals day on Friday.

Additionally, the Secondary School Super 6 Kapa Haka event will take place 6pm tomorrow at the Rotorua Night Markets, where participating schools will perform a six-minute kapa haka bracket.

All events at the competition are free for spectators to attend.

Waka Ama Nationals at Lake Tikitapu. Photo / Andrew Warner

Competing Bay of Plenty Schools:

Tauranga:

Aquinas College

Tauranga Boys’ College

Tauranga Girls’ College

Te Wharekura o Mauao

Coromandel:

Te Wharekura o Manaia

Whakatane: