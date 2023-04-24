The Waka Ama Nationals at Whitianga were affected by rough conditions on Saturday.

The 2023 Waka Ama Long Distance Nationals were keenly contested on Saturday April 22 by more than 600 paddlers who braced tough surf conditions at Buffalo Beach, Whitianga, completing various distances of an 8km circuit course.

Wāhine were first up on the water and it was a thrilling start to their race as they launched from the beach and battled the oncoming waves heading out to the start line. The conditions didn’t deter the paddlers as they raced around the course showcasing their strength, speed, and skills.

It was a tight competition across the different divisions as crews gave it their all to gain a national championship title and secure a spot in the Aotearoa Elite team for the upcoming World Championships.

MJs (Haeata Ocean Sports), Mixed - Raukawa (Ōtaki Waka Hoe), Mens - Team Pineula (Akarana Waka Ama) were the day’s winners.

Rangatahi showcased some amazing skills as they competed in their J16 W1 races. Elite Reti from Ngā Hoe Horo won both the J16 Men W1 rudderless and W1 ruddered races, an impressive effort after back-to-back races. Hine Brooking from Horouta Waka Hoe Club won the W1 J16 Women rudderless and Kathlin Gabel from Tirohanga won the J16 Women W1 ruddered.

Waka Ama competitors and supporters aboard Hinemoana.

Waka Ama NZ CEO Lara Collins, said: “The past two days have been challenging weather-wise but we have an awesome group of event organisers and kaimahi [volunteers] who have worked really hard to deliver a great and safe event! Today’s weather was perfect for our rangatahi paddlers ensuring safe conditions for their race.”

After a postponement from Friday, paddlers came together one more time on Sunday April 23 for the final race of the event and were greeted with some pristine conditions with calm waters and clear skies.

The final race was W6 J16 and W6 Open short-course, both completing an 8km race course. The following crews for taking out the J16 divisions; Women - Puhi Kaiariki (Horouta), Mixed - Mixed Manus (Manukau OCC), Men - Tama Ki Te Rangi (Horouta).

Carrie Taipari of Te Āputa Tira Hoe Waka Ama Club has been a part of the event organising rōpū for this event and said: “It’s been impressive to see the community support and whanaungatanga that has brought us all together for the kaupapa of Waka Ama. It’s been great to see so many paddlers here from all across Aotearoa be a part of this event”.

Organisers said they would like to say a big thank you to all kaimahi (volunteers) for their energy and hard work at the event. Thank you also goes to the haukāinga Ngāti Hei, Thames-Coromandel District Council and the wider Whitianga hapori (community) for supporting the event, their hospitality, and their hosting of paddlers from all across Aotearoa.

Waka Ama NZ will be taking an Aotearoa Elite team to the International Va’a Federation World Distance Championships to be held in Samoa from 10-19 August 2023. Confirmation of the full Aotearoa team will be released in the coming weeks.