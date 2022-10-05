The fifth tee at Waihi on a better day. Photo / Supplied

VETS: Despite it being a holiday on Monday last week, a good field of 43 vets contested a par haggle. After a period of fairly lean pickings recently, Peter Maria came really right and had the best score of the day with a plus 3. Close behind were Ken Mustard and Ross Fitness, both with plus 2, while John Purkis, Susan Mustard, and Adrienne Lynch, all finished on plus 1. Avon Gordon, Doug Ferguson, and Edna Connolly were all square with the card.

NINE HOLE: Another round of the Stableford competition was played on Tuesday, and in the ladies division 1, Megan Jowsey was first with 20 points. Next were Lorraine Meyer and Glen Bennett who both scored 15 points. In division 2, Carole Hambleton had the top score of 20 points, with Elaine Goodwin and Alison Turney next with 15 points each. Jenni Mora, and Christine Mercer, both had 15 points. In the men's division, John Vautier led the way with 17 points, with Kevan Stewart (Putaruru), and Rex Smith both having 15 points.

WEDNESDAY LADIES: This week the final rounds of the Strokeplay and Lowrie cup par competition were played, but the day's competition was a net haggle. First was Adele Gunning with a great 67 net, followed by Avon Gordon and Jacquie Bain with 70, then Jill Morrison and Raewyn Wright on 71, and Karen Lee 72. Rae Brown, Denise Donald, and Diane Lewis all recorded 75. After golf Heather White and Desley Rosevear conducted a CPR/AED refresher course for the ladies that was well received. The Dreamers Player of the Week was Adele Gunning for her 67 net.

THURSDAY MEN: Despite a period of light drizzle in the morning, the conditions were good for the day's haggles. In the morning field, Peter Hewitt was the winner with 39 points, on a countback from Alex Standfield. Next were Daryll Denyer, John Drent, and Howard Anderson, all with 38 points. Curtiss Osborne and Paul Morgan both had two 2s. The scoring was hot in the afternoon haggle, with Murray Fraser winning on a countback from David P. Campbell with both having 41 points. Next was Michael Matutinovich with 40, then Graeme Parkinson 39, Albertus Potgieter 38, and Wayne Brierly, John Taylor and Jonathon Clare, all with 37.

SATURDAY GOLF: With rain falling all day on Friday and continuing into Saturday, along with a dire forecast, all thoughts of competition golf were considered futile. But from what seems like the files of Mission: Impossible (or dumb), 12 male golfers decided to play a net haggle on Saturday afternoon. While the bedraggled group did finish, I believe that due to flooding, putting became impossible, and 7 or 8 irons were required to advance the ball on the greens. In the end, Malcolm Coldicutt had a credible 71 net, with Mark Hume next on 76. Gary Dunning, Chris Hale, and Jason Baldwin all finished with 77. I would like to point out the author was not silly enough to play!