Club president Daryll Denyer (left) with retiring head greenkeeper Martin Jones. Photo / Rodger Bagshaw

Waihi Golf Club's head greenkeeper, Martin Jones, retired this week after 13 years of service with the club. For the past nine years, he has been our head greenkeeper, and much of the changes, and vastly improved conditions, which now make the course the envy of many, is in no small way attributable to Martin. His quiet demeanour and ability, and extensive knowledge have been appreciated by the club management and members. The club wishes Martin and Mel well in their retirement.

VETS: Another dull day and the poor forecast didn't bode well for competition, however, the rain failed to arrive. The competition was 4bbb mystery pairs, and the winners were John Drent/Graham Jenkins with a fine 50 points. Next was Judy Saunders/Bruce Rutter with 47, followed by Nita Dalley/David Croker with 46, while on the same score were Mark Mora/Peter Robinson. Susan Mustard/Jenny O'Dwyer were next with 45.

NINE HOLE: Play this week was in the Wintle Cup-Net, and in division 1, Lorraine Meyer was first with a nett of 31. Next was Megan Jowsey on 34, and Marie Rickard on 36. In division 2, Lynda Thomson had 32, followed by Glennis Burgess with 36, and Helen Brady with 37. In the Men's division, Rex Smith had the top score with 33 net, followed by Garth Pritchard 35, and Terry Paterson 36.

WEDNESDAY LADIES: This week's net haggle was eagerly contested with Jill Morrison having the best score with 69 net. Next best was Nita Dalley with 73, followed by Diane Lewis, Annette Hetherington, and Karen Lee, all with 74 net. Raewyn Wright and Jan Robinson both finished with75. The Dreamers Player of the Week was Karen May with 68 net.

HUME MONTHLY MEAT PACK TOURNAMENT: The rain front expected late in the day arrived early, and the field of 64 players battled consistent rain and cold wind for much of their rounds. Although 21 players tossed in the towel and headed for warmer, drier places instead of finishing their round, the rest battled on. The winner with the best gross score was Greg Rosevear with a 76, while the best net score was recorded by Mark Mora with a net 69. One of the ladies, Karen Digglemann, showed up the men with the best Stableford of 38 points. For the rest, in division 1, Daryll Denyer prevailed with 35, but only on a countback from Alex Teesdale, and Patrick Clifford. Five others were close behind with 34 points. In division 2, Gary Choat finished on top with 36 points, ahead of John Eliott, Rex Knight, and Francis Gascoigne, all on 35.

SATURDAY LADIES: The haggle this week was net, and Sharon Deacon headed the field with 68 net, with Bev Ireland just behind on 69. They were followed by Kaylene Croker with 71, and Liz Hale with 74, while Martine Milicich, and Michelle Libby both finished with 75.

SATURDAY MEN: It was the first round of the Club Strokeplay Champs on Saturday, but haggle of the day was net. In the morning field, division 1, Daryll Denyer continued his good run to lead the field with a net of 70. Next was John Libby, and Doug Ferguson, both with 71, while Jim Powell had 73, then Terry Gerbich, and Vince Jones, both with 75. In Division 2, Des Johns had a great return to form to record a nett 72, followed by Bob Hoggard with 73, next was Harry Shepherd and Jock Stronach with 74, and John Drent 75. In the Afternoon Haggle, Malcolm Coldicutt had the top round with a fine 68 net, with Russell Dewey next with 70. Chris Pilmer followed with 72, while Michael Matutinovich, Mark Hume, Jason Baldwin, and Ted Murray all scored 73 net.