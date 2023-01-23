Voyager 2022 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Waihī gearing up for Lions Art and Street Festival

Jim Birchall
By
2 mins to read
The event is hosted by Ben Hurley.

Waihi will be lit up this coming Anniversary Weekend with the Lions Art and Street Festival.

Come and revel in a family-friendly showcase of the creative talents of the local community, and enjoy music, art, crafts, and dance. The day also features live demonstrations, community stalls, raffles and free kids’ activities.

The festival kicks off at 9am, with an official opening at 10am featuring comedian, Seven Sharp reporter and local Ben Hurley.

Dance to the drumbeats of Kra KoTo Kra, have a go at line dancing, let your imagination run wild and try construction using recycled materials, have your face painted, listen to some Dixie sounds and create a Zine publication!

As part of the festival, the Lions are hosting the creative talents of local schools at the Waihī Arts Centre and Museum, Kenny St, from 10 am to 4pm on both days.

Waihī is a great place for a day out - come and have fun in the super little town!

These wonderful events are made possible by support from local businesses, HDC, Creative Communities, Oceana Gold, Trust Waikato and The James Say Foundation.

It’s all happening on January 28 and 29.

You’ll find activities and community stalls on Seddon Street, and the Waihī Art Exhibition and craft stalls at the Memorial Hall.

