Waihi Drama Society's fantastic foxy family fable

The Fantastic Mr Fox at Boyd Rd Theatre. Pictured is Felix Sandford as Mr Fox, Ben Lewis as Mr Badger and Koen McKenzie, also Mr Fox. Photo / Jaun Fisher

A story about crafty cleverness, greed, survival and the bonds of familial love will come to life in Waihi Drama Society's Fantastic Mr Fox.

The youth section has been rehearsing the Roald Dahl novel-inspired play — which is peppered with messages — and are putting on two public performances next weekend.

Director Sandra Timlin says there are lots of themes throughout Fantastic Mr Fox.

''I would say the big one is that one would do anything to protect one's family. It's a moral issue ... the badger says 'it's a bit like stealing' and Mr Fox says 'actually, it's survival.' ''

Fantastic Mr Fox is a cheeky tale about a fox who takes his life in his hands to provide for his family. It brings up questions of morality and greed as the fox must steal to provide food for his family.

''Is there a difference between stealing and helping yourself because you have to survive? So it's a little food for thought. And if you are nasty and horrible, you get your just deserts.''

The 8-12 year-old performance class have been refining their technical acting skills.

''We are learning about body movement — how do we show that we are fox-like? There is a lot of improvising involved.''

The young actors are also honing their teamwork skills, Sandra says. The children have developed self confidence and have formed a tight bond with their peers as a result.

Sandra has been assisted by society member Jaun Fisher. Local parents have been helping source and make costumes. There are two public performances, details below, and the society is also putting on two shows for local schools.



What: Fantastic Mr Fox

Where: Boyd Rd Theatre

When: July 10-11, 3pm

Tickets: waihimail@gmail.com to pay online and pick up tickets, or visit Waihi Stationery, $5.