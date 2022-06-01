The cast of Pink Hammer. Photo / Supplied

Waihi Drama is pulling out all the stops to attract men to the local theatre, including joining dating app Bumble.

With a promise to help singles fill in their winter nights and perhaps even show them a good time, the group say they hope to get more males involved in all aspects of the theatre: lighting, sound, set design and construction, publicity, and, with auditions for The Viewing Room rapidly approaching, involved in acting.

More than 150 Bumble users liked the profile in the first 24 hours. Unfortunately most of them were from Auckland. It remains to be seen whether any local talent turns up at auditions on June 12.

"Getting men on to the stage is something all theatres struggle with," says president Lucy James.

"They seem to think we'll dress them in tights and get them to prance about."

Waihi Drama has joined Bumble. Image / Supplied

Publicist Fi Gudsell says most of the plays they put on are comedies based on real life and with situations that everyone can relate to.

"Recently we've had a builder who had to teach a bunch of women DIY skills in The Pink Hammer and a husband trying to avoid a vasectomy in Snip. And in our upcoming play, The Viewing Room, we have brothers dealing with issues at a family funeral".

There are eight roles to be filled in the black comedy The Viewing Room: Father Chester Dumbrosky (recently deceased — or so they thought), his wife, three adult sons, two adult daughters, and the local funeral director.

Suggested ages are 70s-80s for the parents and 40s-50s for the remaining roles but these may end up being younger, so all ages are invited to come along and give it a go.

Audition slots can be booked online, where you can also find more details about the play and the characters.

Fi hopes the abundance of female theatre-goers will be another drawcard on Bumble.

"Naturally we have women as well — which makes the theatre a perfect place for making new friends and creating new experiences."

Penny Ashton, seen last year in Promise & Promiscuity, is back on June 25 with a Dickensian tale of love, gin and the pox: Olive Copperbottom.

Her Bridgerton-style matchmaking tale is a far cry from today's online dating scene but Waihi Drama's modern approach is proving popular.

WHAT: Auditions for The Viewing Room

WHERE: The Theatre, 21 Boyd Rd, Waihi

WHEN: Sunday June 12, 10am-1pm; & Mon June 13 5pm-8pm

DETAILS: www.waihidrama.co.nz/events