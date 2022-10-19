Andrew Cook has organised the first North Island naked bike ride. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

The North Island's first naked bike ride will push off next month right here in Waihi Beach.

Bowentown will be the start point for the North Island World Naked Bike Ride, which was destined for March but postponed due to Government Covid-19 restrictions. All going to plan, the ride will become the norm and be back for March 2023.

Andrew Cook organised the ride as part of an international movement — the International World Naked Bike Ride, which started as a light-hearted protest with an environmental undertow of promoting cycling as well as positive body image, the health aspect and cycle safety.

Cook is the founder of Hauraki Naturally.

He says the primary aim of WNBR is to highlight the vulnerability of cyclists on roads.

"Time and time again, when cyclists are hit by a car, the driver claims they didn't see the cyclist. Most of the time the collision is due to inattention by the motorist.

Cycle safety is one of the things the naked bike ride wants to promote.

"The event also aims to encourage people out of their cars and onto bikes for those shorter trips to the shops or to work. In these days of concern over climate change, minimising car use is critical."

Promoting a positive body image and self-worth has also become a feature of the WNBR.

"Women in particular, but men as well, are constantly bombarded by the fashion, beauty and fitness industries with the ideal body shape, size and appearance, which for most people is a cruelly unobtainable and unrealistic goal. For many people this results in body dysmorphia, low self-esteem and depression."

Being naked in public spaces is not illegal in New Zealand, provided there is no accompanying lewd behaviour, or intent to cause alarm or distress to others.

The event is intended to be a fun, family-friendly event and children are welcome with parents. Riders do not have to be naked. The motto is "ride as bare as you dare" and people should wear or not wear at their comfort level. Fancy dress is welcome and children are encouraged to wear fancy dress to avoid inappropriate photographs being taken of them.

"There is now ample empirical evidence that children who are familiar with what a normal human body actually looks like grow up with less body image issues, and boys in particular are less likely to form pornography habits and sexually objectify women.

"Since Covid-19, more and more people have been discovering the mental and physical health benefits of spending time in the great outdoors without clothing – beaches, rivers and swimming holes, forest hikes, cycle trails. The old Victorian prudish attitudes are, thankfully, fading away as people are coming to realise that there really is nothing obscene about the naked human form."

The Details

What: World Naked Bike Ride - Waihi Beach

Where: Bowentown Park, northern carpark, near Pio Rd-Seaforth Rd roundabout.

When: November 19 at 10.30am for briefing and prep, actual ride 11.30am