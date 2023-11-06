Waihī Beach: Time to get on board and vote

Voting closes on November 18. Photo / Kenrick Smith, Rake Healing Sand Art

Voting is open for the Waihī Beach Community Board byelection.

Two people have put their names forward to fill the vacant seat: Don Ryan and Wayne Stevenson.

The byelection was triggered by the resignation of deputy chairperson Alan Kurtovich who stepped down in August.

Voting is done via postal ballot, with voting papers having been sent to Waihī Beach residents in late October.

To vote, residents in the Waihī Beach Community Board area will need to complete their postal ballots and send them back using the return envelope. Sealed ballots can also be dropped off at the Western Bay of Plenty Council’s library and service centres in Katikati and Waihī Beach, or at the council office at Barkes Corner in Tauranga.

Voting closes at 12pm on November 18 and the winner will be declared that night. The winner will then be sworn into the role at the next council meeting on December 14.

Whoever is elected will join current community board members Dani Simpson, Heather Marie Guptill and Ross Goudie.

INFO visit www.westernbay.govt.nz/by-election-2023