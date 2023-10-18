Festival-goers Dee Stevenson, Nicky Oliver-Smith and Kent Smith. Photo / Louise Lambert

Summer festivals and concerts will soon be kicking off, starting with the annual Anzac Bay Summer Kick-off Festival.

It’s the second time Waihī Beach Events & Promotions have run the December event, which was a big success for the team last year.

“The first one last year was fantastic,” says events manager Matt Nicholson. “We’d actually been planning the event since 2019, but then Covid-19 stepped in the way, but finally got to have our first one last year.”

Anzac Bay Summer Kick-off Festival 2022. Photo / Kiwi Droneography

The live music line-up kicks off with The Harmonic Resonators band which features Waiata Māori and party classics. Mid-afternoon is Stylus with their funk and soul gig and late afternoon is Matty and The Bux Tones, led by Matty Buxton and Regan Perry.

On offer at the free event is coffee and food trucks, activities for the kids including arts and crafts and hair braiding, Otawhiwhi Marae storytelling and more.

“The festival is all about bringing people together in one beautiful place. You’ve got this stunning backdrop. The sea views, the beach, it’s just incredible. And it’s not just the scenery, it’s our history, too.

“We’re celebrating our local roots, our heritage, and the culture that makes us who we are, and what makes this place so special. It’s a great day out for families, with loads of activities for the kids, plenty of food trucks and performances from some incredible local artists," Matt says.

Festival goers are encouraged to bring their own deckchair and picnic blanket, buy from the food trucks or pack your own snacks. The aim is to keep waste to a minimum at this festival, so a water bottle or reusable cup is encouraged.

The Details

What: Anzac Bay Summer Kick-off Festival

Where: Anzac Bay, Waihī Beach

When: December 2 from 2-6pm