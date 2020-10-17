Vote 2020: Inside the race for Tauranga

KEY POINTS: VOTES COUNTED: 22,301 30.0%

LEADING CANDIDATE:BRIDGES, Simon 9,9112nd CANDIDATE:TINETTI, Jan 8,660

CURRENT MARGIN:1,251

PARTY VOTE LEAD:Labour Party 41.9%undefined2nd PARTY:National Party 34.2%

8.22pm

Bouts of spontaneous applause are breaking out at the Labour election event in Tauranga.

Candidate Jan Tinetti is thrilled with the party votes results which, if they hold, could see Labour governing alone.

Tinetti said the atmosphere was "fizzing".

"I will admit it was a bit subdued last time but this time it is absolutely fizzing.

"People keep on coming in the door, they must be watching at home and want to come and be where the people are."

Labour candidate Jan Tinetti with her sons Zak Merton, left, and Liam Merton.

7.58pm

There's a good crowd at the golf club but the mood is fairly subdued, with most eyes on the rolling results.

The crowd is subdued at Simon Bridges' election party.

7.40pm

Former Tauranga Mayor Greg Brownless, a National Party member, said he expected to see a Labour/Greens coalition or Labour alone.

He said it would be interesting to see a party govern alone as it would add "certainty".

Former Tauranga Mayor Greg Brownless.

He said he had been impressed with all Tauranga candidates and the lack of animosity in the race.

"I think that's really good, a bit of a contrast," he said, in a thinly-veiled dig at the warring current Tauranga City Council, which has just had a councillor resign.



7.29pm Simon Bridges and his family have just arrived at the Tauranga Golf Club.

Beer in hand, he is greeting the small but growing group of early bird National Party supporters.

Bridges said he was expecting it to be a "relatively tough night for the National Party".

"Obviously with Covid that has meant all eyes on Jacinda Ardern and the National Party."

Regarding keeping his seat, he said he was "ever the optimist".

"We'll see what the results will be."

He expected there would be swings to Labour all over New Zealand.

Bridges also expected Act may pick up some party votes in Tauranga.

Earlier

Some candidates are raring to party tonight, but Labour's Jan Tinetti is just looking forward to some good sleep.

The Tauranga-based List MP was feeling confident about her party's chances given Labour's strong polling, and of returning to work as a MP at Parliament on Monday.

She expected, however, that return would be as a list MP rather than as an electorate MP.

"I know this seat is a deep blue and it's unlikely we will take the electorate, but I would like to think we can make some in-roads."

Tinetti, who will be joining supporters at the Tauranga Fish and Dive Club this evening, said this campaign had been the most difficult she had ever been involved in, as a candidate or a volunteer.

"It was indicative of the year we've had – stop-start the whole way through."

She battled breast cancer less than a year ago and she said she was a bit worried at the outset of the campaign about how her health would hold up, but was feeling good in spite of the busy last few days.

"I have given it everything. I am absolutely exhausted, I've left nothing on the table."

Incumbent Tauranga MP Simon Bridges - widely tipped to retain his seat - was planning to join National Party supporters at the Tauranga Golf Club tonight.

Erika Harvey, a first-time candidate for New Zealand First, said she would be at Trinity Wharf.

"I am feeling really good," she said. "I am excited to see how people voted in this electorate, I've had a great time."

ACT's Cameron Luxton, another first-time candidate, was at the party's election night event in Auckland.

He said the campaign had been "really exciting".

"I've got right into it. It's been good to be part of a good team and I am super excited to see some of them representing us in Parliament."

Josh Cole, who has campaigned for the Green Party, said the initial goal had just been to get over the five per cent threshhold but the last couple of polls had been "quite encouraging" and he was hoping to see some more list MPs get over the line.

He said the campaign had been a "marathon" and an "eye-opener", and he would be marking the end of it tonight with a little get-together in Greerton.

Background to the campaign

Tauranga is considered a safe seat for National, though Labour has nibbled away at the margin in recent years. National also faces competition for the party vote from the right.

The harbourside electorate in the Western Bay of Plenty region captures the central, northern and western suburbs of Tauranga, New Zealand's fifth-largest city and one of the fastest-growing.

Tauranga is known for its busy port, beautiful beaches and large population of sun-loving retirees: more than a fifth of the electorate is aged 65 or over - a larger proportion than most.

A map showing the boundaries of the Tauranga electorate. Graphic / Parliament.nz

The estimated electorate population for 2020 is 69,100.

Five of the past six MPs for Tauranga have been National, with the partial exception of Winston Peters who won the seat for National in 1984 before jumping ship and representing the electorate for his new party, New Zealand First.

Peters lost the seat to National's Bob Clarkson in 2005 and missed out again in 2008 in a hard-fought race against new National candidate, Simon Bridges, who has held it since.

The former Crown prosecutor is seeking a fifth term after a tumultuous fourth in which he was installed as leader of his party and the opposition, then ousted two years later, robbing him of the opportunity to lead the party through an election.

Tauranga MP Simon Bridges, National. Photo / Supplied

After a series of single-term candidates, for the first time since 2002 Labour is standing a current MP in the seat: former school principal Jan Tinetti, who entered Parliament on Labour's list in the last election.

Labour candidates have been gradually chipping away at Bridges' margin in recent years, narrowing it from about 18,000 votes in 2008 to just over 11,000 in 2017.

Even so, Bridges still had more than half of the electorate's vote compared Tinetti's quarter in the last election.

Jan Tinetti, Labour. Photo / Supplied

Bridges, 43, is fourth on his party's list and is the spokesman for foreign affairs and justice.

Tinetti, 52, is number 32 on Labour's list, and is the deputy chairwoman of the Education and Workforce Select Committee.

Both have run relatively low-profile campaigns in this election.

Labour Party leader and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visited once, and a planned visit from National leader Judith Collins was cancelled when Auckland moved back into lockdown.

Erika Harvey, New Zealand First. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand First leader Peters made a couple of visits to his old stomping ground during the campaign.

The party's Tauranga-based list MP Clayton Mitchell, who came third in the 2017 election, is not standing this year, and businesswoman Erika Harvey, 40, has stepped up to the plate. She is ranked 11th on the party's list.

Act leader David Seymour has also been a repeat visitor to the conservative-leaning electorate during the campaign, hosted by the party's new candidate Cameron Luxton. The 31-year-old builder is 15th on Act's list.

Cameron Luxton, Act. Photo / Supplied

Tauranga has an assortment of other minor party candidates to choose from as well as two independents.

Josh Cole, Green Party. Photo / Supplied

The Green Party was represented by Josh Cole, a 40-year-old landscape gardener.

Andrew Caie, The Opportunities Party. Photo / Supplied

Andrew Caie, a 31-year-old physiotherapist, has campaigned for The Opportunities Party and New Conservative is standing Paul Hignett, a 66-year-old electrical contractor.

Paul Hignett, New Conservative. Photo / Supplied

Daniel Crosa, Advance NZ. Photo / Supplied

Advance NZ has been represented by vacuum truck operator Daniel Crosa, and NZ Outdoors Party by anti-1080 activist Tracy Livingston.

Tracy Livingston, Outdoors Party. Photo / Supplied

The two independent candidates are James Capamagian and Yvette Lamare.

James Capamagian, independent. Photo / Supplied