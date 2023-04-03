Pet owners are being encouraged to register with a veterinary clinic. Photo / Priscilla Du Perez

Pet owners are being encouraged to register with a veterinary clinic, understand what services they provide, and have a robust emergency plan in place.

Veterinary Council of New Zealand (VCNZ) professional adviser Seton Butler says the veterinary profession is facing resource shortages and staffing issues similar to that of the public health system, so people need to take this into account in planning their animals’ healthcare.

“If you have not registered with a clinic, or researched what to do when an emergency happens, you won’t know who to call or where to go,” Butler said. “That puts you under pressure, and if you just turn up to a clinic, the vet won’t know you are coming or be ready to meet you.

“If you are registered with a clinic, you know where you are going, the hours they are open, and the availability of emergency services provided by the veterinary clinic to their clients.”

For instance, some larger centres in New Zealand will advise patients to travel directly to a dedicated emergency clinic. These facilities are staffed by veterinarians experienced in treating emergencies and have vet nurses on call.

In some smaller regions on the other hand, if you arrive with an animal not registered to the clinic, you may be asked to drive to an emergency centre or wait to be seen while staff triage cases and source case details.

There are many other advantages to being registered with a veterinary clinic, said Butler.

“All their patients’ records and history are there, and the vet will be ready to see you.”

Seeing animals throughout the year on a preventative basis also means veterinary teams can provide guidance on conditions, such as dental and skin problems, vaccinations and regular treatments.

“There’s two ways an emergency happens, one is through an accident and the other is poorly planned healthcare,” said Butler.

“By being registered and having your pet on a clinic’s books, it helps stop preventable issues that could become a problem later. Vets, like doctors, nurses and teachers, are really, really busy right now. The main message is to make sure people know the services their clinic delivers, are registered with one, understand what their emergency services are, and have a plan.”