Vehicle plunges into Tauranga Harbour after three-way crash

Emergency services have been called to Chapel St after reports of a vehicle in the water. Photo / Supplied

Emergency services have been called to Chapel St after reports of a vehicle in the water. Photo / Supplied

A car has plunged into Tauranga Harbour after being involved in a three-vehicle crash.

The incident is near the traffic lights on Chapel St at the turnoff into the shops. The road is closed and the public has been asked to stay away.

Police and firefighters were called to Chapel St about 5.05pm, a Fire and Emergency spokesman said.

He said it was not clear if or how many people may be inside the submerged vehicle.

Members of the public, police and firefighters were attempting to reach the vehicle.

A police spokeswoman said police were responding to an incident on Chapel St, involving a vehicle in the water.

"The street is closed to allow emergency services to attend. Traffic management is being put in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

"At this stage there is no information regarding the number of people involved or any injuries."

A worker in the area said she heard a "big bang" and people started running outside.

By the time she got outside, she saw a vehicle was in the water near the traffic lights.

"Police were trying to rescue someone... I could see people swimming, trying to get someone out [of the vehicle.

"I could hear someone crying."

She said another witness later told her that one person had been taken from the car.

A reporter near the scene said traffic was chaotic.

A retail worker was on Takitumu Dr warning motorists that they could not access Chapel St because of the accident.

The man said a car went into the water with people in it and about 20 other people dived in to try and rescue them.

Police and ambulance are on the scene. Fire fighters were on the rocks leading to the estuary.

A resident on the Pillans Point side of the Chapel St bridge said she could see a "commotion" at the traffic lights near the highway on-ramp.