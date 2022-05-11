Vehicle crashes into house in Pāpāmoa

A vehicle has crashed into a house in Pāpāmoa Beach.
A police spokesman said police were alerted to the single-vehicle crash on Grenada St, near Matavai St, about 1.15pm.
"A vehicle has left the road and hit a house," he said.
Police, fire and ambulance services have been called to the scene.
"Delays are expected while emergency services respond to the incident," the spokesman said.
A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance responded to the scene and treated two patients, both in minor conditions.