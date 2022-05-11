Vehicle crashes into house in Pāpāmoa

11 May, 2022 01:34 AM Quick Read

NZME

A vehicle has crashed into a house in Pāpāmoa Beach.

A police spokesman said police were alerted to the single-vehicle crash on Grenada St, near Matavai St, about 1.15pm.

"A vehicle has left the road and hit a house," he said.

Police, fire and ambulance services have been called to the scene.

"Delays are expected while emergency services respond to the incident," the spokesman said.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance responded to the scene and treated two patients, both in minor conditions.