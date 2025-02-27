Club treasurer and senior captain Brody Gilroy said everyone was gutted to see the damage.
“It just feels like you’re trying to do something healthy and productive on a Saturday and also provide a space for the club and the community, and it’s this counter-productive, antisocial behaviour like this that’s kind of frustrating.”
The vandalism was “disheartening” due to the considerable time that went into maintaining the turf, he said.
“Ben does the majority of this work, making it one of the nicest places to play in the Bay of Plenty and other teams notice as well.
“Lots of hours go into it . . . it might just seem like a patch of grass but for a sport or a club, it’s our patch of grass.”
The club is offering a reward should the culprits be identified. Gilroy urged anyone with information to get in touch via messaging on the Katikati Cricket Club Facebook page.
Katikati Police were unavailable for comment but were looking into CCTV in the area.