Thames-Coromandel District Mayor Len Salt. Photo / Supplied

It’s been another busy week for council.

Throughout the week I’ve been talking with our staff and making sure they have the support and resources they need to continue the vital work of the storm cleanup. I’ve written to the highest level of government, to the Office of the Prime Minister, putting our case for urgent work on the district’s state highways so that they are able to withstand the regular storms we face. I’ve called for long-term solutions to the key pressure points on state highways that experience problems every time there’s heavy rain.

I’ve also urged the Government to prioritise funding for sealing the 309 and Tapu-Coroglen Roads. When other roads close in bad weather, these narrow, winding gravel roads face pressures of traffic they’re not designed for — such as heavy trucks or cars towing caravans and boats. I’ve emphasised it’s a crucial safety issue. We’ve done the feasibility studies and have the costings.

I’ve also kept in touch with Kieran McAnulty, the Minister for Emergency Management, on our case for funding of the long-term storm cleanup. Staff are preparing final costings on that.

Although it’s been a rough start to the year, we’re a resilient lot. It’s great to see the return of summer and people getting a chance to get out and about and boost local businesses. There are some fantastic events coming up. There’s the Greenstone Summer Concert in Whitianga on Sunday, February 5. Beach Hop’s back in March. I’m told there’s a big national waka ama event planned for Whitianga on April 21-23. And I’ll be playing in the Whitianga Dixieland Band at the Taste of Matarangi on April 1.

On a more sombre note, I attended karakia (prayers) and an iwi-led ceremony for the placing of a rāhui (restrictions) on activities at Ōpoutere beach last Thursday after the drowning and loss at sea. I also took part in prayers at Ōtahu Estuary in Whangamatā after a drowning earlier in the week. I spoke to family members of those affected and also to the surf lifesavers and other volunteers who did such a phenomenal job in the rescue effort. I am sure I reflect the feeling of all our community when I say my heart goes out to the families and loved ones affected. Enjoy the summer and keep safe.