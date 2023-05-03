Upcoming night time closures for Coromandel SH25

SH25 at Kerata Hill is closed at night on Sunday, May 14 until Tuesday, May 16. Photo / Waka Kotahi

3 May, 2023 04:56 AM 2 mins to read

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises the following night-time closures of State Highway 25:

SH25 Kereta Hill – three nights

From Sunday, May 14 to Tuesday, May 16, SH25 will close overnight between 8pm and 11pm and from midnight until 5am for three nights.

Traffic will be allowed through the site between 11pm and midnight each night.

Emergency service vehicles can be given access at any time.

The closure is from 1090 Thames Coast Rd (flat area before Kereta Hill) – through to 713 Manaia Rd (Ohoni Stream bridge).

This is the rescheduling of previously advised resealing work, which was delayed due to wet weather.

There will be no daytime closures required due to a change in methodology. The work will now focus on repairs that require the most immediate attention, with the remainder rescheduled for later in the year when the temperatures are warmer.

SH25 Kūaotunu – four nights

From Monday, May 8 to Thursday, May 11, SH25 will close overnight from 8pm until 11pm and again from midnight to 5am for four nights.

Traffic will be allowed through the site between 11pm and midnight each night.

Emergency service vehicles can be given access at any time.

The closure is from Waitaia Rd to the north end of Wharekaho settlement (Simpsons Beach).

The closure is required to carry out geotech drilling, to help inform permanent repairs following storm damage earlier this year.

For up-to-date information, motorists are encouraged to visit the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz).



