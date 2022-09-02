Some of the University of Waikato Tauranga campus' latest graduates.

More than 200 students have graduated at the University of Waikato's Tauranga campus.

Friday's ceremony was the first in-person graduation ceremony since June 2021.

In a written statement, University Chancellor, Sir Anand Satyanand, congratulated students and thanked their families for supporting them with their studies.

"Today is a good time to reflect on the months and years you have spent studying, going to tutorials and now, at the end of it, you have realised the goal you were seeking," he said.

Satyanand challenged the 222 graduates to "make the best of what they have learned at the University of Waikato".

Among the honours conferred at the ceremony were 108 Bachelors' degrees, another five Bachelors' degrees with honours, 19 Masters' degrees, one PhD, and 89 postgraduate or graduate diplomas.

Leah Owen, who received her Bachelor of Social Sciences degree majoring in psychology, said that it was a day to celebrate and reflect on "the strength and resilience" of reaching graduation day, said in the statement.

"To my fellow graduates - we did it. Despite everything the world threw at us, we are here today."

Fiona Taiena Patiunia Helu (centre) wearing money and lolly-lei gifted to her by friends and family at her graduation ceremony on September 2.

Originally from Tonga, Fiona Taiena Patiunia Helu graduated with a Bachelor of Social Work and is now working in that role at the children's charity Barnardos in Auckland.

"I wanted to do something to support families, young Pasifika and Māori kids growing up in the system, or from troubled homes."

Helu said the support of her family, many of whom were at her ceremony graduation today, made a "big difference".

Tauranga mother-of-three, Cheniel Powell received her Master of Applied Psychology degree with first class honours, along with a Postgraduate Diploma in the Practice of Psychology in Applied Behavioural Analysis.

She said it felt "amazing" to receive her qualifications in front of her family.

"It's been a long time coming, and it's a relief. I have had so much support along the way from my husband Michael, from my in-laws, and of course my kids."

Abigail Carrillo Fibela, 25, was one of the inaugural students who started at the newly opened Tauranga campus in 2019 and received her Bachelor of Social Sciences degree majoring in sociology and political sciences.

"We were pioneers. It was good to start at this brand-new campus, and we were in small groups so we made good friends, she said.

Originally from Mexico, Fibela moved to New Zealand six years ago and fin studies last year, she has started working for Toi Mai - Workforce Development Council in Wellington.

The Tauranga campus ceremonies on Friday, September 2, were the first in a week of University of Waikato graduation events planned for Tauranga and Hamilton.

There are eight ceremonies in total, with 1666 people graduating overall.

That includes graduation ceremonies at Claudelands Events Centre on September 6 and 7 and Te Kohinga Mārama Marae on the Hamilton campus on September 8 and 9.

- Supplied copy