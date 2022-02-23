Katikati Theatre needs new committee members for the theatre to continue. Pictured is chairperson Bobbie Gillespie who is stepping down. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Katikati Theatre is at a crucial time in its 12-year history.

Bobbie Gillespie has been on the committee for seven years and worn many hats including secretary and chairperson. But she's stepping down, as have a handful of others, and is encouraging new people to step up and join the committee.

The theatre urgently requires new members. A handful of people have left during the past year and more people are needed to replenish the numbers.

The theatre was begun in Katikati in 2010 by Julie Thomas and Lesley Board. About 13 people came to its first meeting and seven were elected for a committee.

Workshops were held at first as well as improv sessions.



''One day someone pretended to be Barry (Main St sculpture). So they decided to do a day in the life of Barry and this was the first public play.

''It went down a treat," she said.

Katikati Theatre is quite unique for this reason, Bobbie says, they often perform their own plays, written by their team of writers. Their writing team are Julie Thomas, Di Logan and Francis Young.

Katikati Theatre also puts on established plays and has produced 19 shows during the past decade.

''Everything that's been done is to give people who live here a chance to act, to give them a taste of theatre life and hopefully encourage more in.''

They moved into their ''wonderful facility'', the Arts Junction Theatre, in 2018.

Members are needed for many jobs, not just acting. They require people for building props and backdrops, hairdressers and make-up artists, wardrobe, front of house and technically minded people who can operate lights and sound. More men who'd like to try their hand at acting would be great, too.

''Theatre experience is not necessarily a requirement, but a desire to help maintain and grow what has become a prominent Katikati entertainment group is.''

The AGM has been brought forward to get recruitment under way. Financial members, as well as the public, are invited to attend. A minimum of three new committee members are required. Contact bobbie.john@xtra.co.nz or 0276054737 for more details.

Last year's Overloaded told the tale of a dangerous but fun historical ride from Katikati to Waihi.

Specialists in local flavour

Julie Thomas writes with Di Logan and Francis Young for the Katikati Theatre, so far producing seven plays telling the stories of local characters.

Among them, are tales of rugby player Dave Gallaher, the captain of the "Original All Blacks" who was killed at Passchendaele, and his Northern Irish ancestors who founded the town as a planned settlement.

They also wrote about Austrian Jew, doctor Dr Joe Burstein, one of Katikati's first doctors, an eccentric and multi-talented musician and medicine man who spent time in a concentration camp in World War II.

The trio always writes about real people. One of their stories was Tales from Lock Up, about people locked up for various misdemeanours including one who'd stolen 44 teapots.

Last year's Overload — which outlines a perilous ride from Katikati to Waihi in 1925 — bringing to life the mural by artist Peter Nicholson. Les Hume drove an eight-seater from Katikati to Waihi but took up to 26 passengers.

Julie Thomas is also leaving after 12 years in the spotlight and writing behind the scenes. She says it's her time to leave.

- Play details from Chris Steel, KKA, and Alison Smith, HC Post.

The details

What: Katikati Theatre AGM

Where: Arts Junction

When: March 1 at 7.30pm.