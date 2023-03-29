Former Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell explains why and how he's helping lead a donation driver of medical supplies, including ambulances, to war-torn Ukraine.

Seven ambulances filled with medical supplies will soon leave New Zealand for war-torn Ukraine, where attacks have turned hospitals and medical centres to rubble.

The donations have come about after former Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell saw first-hand a line of people stretching more than 300 metres, all desperately seeking medical care in the nation under siege by Russian invaders for more than a year.

Powell, a well-known businessman and New Zealand Army lieutenant commander who previously served a tour of duty with UN peacekeeping forces in the Middle East, spent several months in Ukraine and Poland last year offering aid.

During this time Powell created the not-for-profit group Kiwi K.A.R.E (Kiwi Aid and Refugee Evacuation) while delivering supplies and evacuating vulnerable people out of danger.

Today, a convoy of four ambulances from Christchurch reached Tauranga, where they were filled with medical supplies before continuing on to Auckland. There, they will join the three other ambulances being shipped out to eventually arrive in Ukraine next month.

Of the seven ambulances, five will be gifted to frontline medical services and two were expected to operate as mobile medical clinics in Red Zone conflict areas under the Kiwi K.A.R.E flag.

At a Sulphur Point warehouse space, the use of which was also donated for the cause, Powell and daughter Charlotte loaded boxes of donated items into two ambulances while tyres were fixed on the other two.

Tenby Powell with daughter Charlotte and dog Maddie with some of the seven ambulances being donated to Ukraine. Photo / Alex Cairns

Powell said the support from people, doctors, clinics and others throughout New Zealand had been incredible. This included the donation of an anaesthetic machine from St Marks Surgical Centre in Auckland.

In addition to donated items, more than $345,600 had been raised for the cause via a Givealittle page.

Powell believed every item would help, having seen first-hand the desperate need for medical aid in Ukraine.

“When I was there .... we did a pop-up clinic.

“We set up a table and had a doctor and nurse there and had a queue probably 300 metres long within 10 to 15 minutes. We just couldn’t cope. Not only did we not have the time to manage everyone ... we ran out of medical supplies.

“Can you imagine it?”

The experience motivated Powell to do something; he called on St John New Zealand.

“I started a conversation with St John who realised what we at Kiwi K.A.R.E could be doing and what people in Ukraine needed in the Red Zone ... and here we are today with seven ambulances.”

With help from shipping company Wallenius Wilhelmsen, the ambulances will be transported via a Roll-on Roll-off (RoRO) vessel to Singapore, before being put on a smaller ship to Germany, where Powell will pick them up and deliver them to eastern Ukraine.

The ambulances were essentially decommissioned for use in New Zealand but were still “perfectly able” to help with medical needs in Ukraine, Powell said.

Two of the seven retired ambulances about to be delivered to Ukraine. Photo / Alex Cairns

“They can’t get enough of them over there.

“At least 700 medical centres and hospitals, and children’s hospitals, have been attacked - 150 of these have been completely destroyed. So anything medical is really needed.”

Powell said the medical needs were large and varied, including people with bronchial issues, dental pain and broken bones.

“I’m hoping we can prove to St John we can do a good job.”

Asked why Powell was continuing to get involved in aid missions, he responded: “I’ve got the mix of military and business skill”.

He added: “The reality is I’ve had stage 4 prostate cancer.

“I might as well do something while I can because I might not be able to later.”

Powell was diagnosed in late 2020, during his time as Tauranga mayor. A few weeks later, after medical leave, Powell resigned amid turmoil on the council. A commission was later appointed by the Government to run the city.





In recent months, Powell has also helped the Tauranga Aero Club coordinate the collection and delivery of donations for victims of Cyclone Gabrielle in Hawkes Bay, Gisborne and the East Coast.

Powell planned to return to Ukraine in the next few weeks.

St John has been contacted for comment.















