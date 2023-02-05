Police charge two men after a Bethlehem premises was robbed overnight. Photo / NZME

Two men in their 20s are facing charges after they allegedly robbed a premises in Bethlehem and fled in a stolen vehicle

A police spokesperson said police received a report of a robbery at a premises on Cambridge Rd about 1am on Sunday and two alleged offenders fled the scene in a stolen vehicle.

“Police did not initiate a pursuit and instead monitored the vehicle’s progress, before road spikes were deployed and the vehicle was brought to a stop. No injuries were reported.”

“Two men aged 26 and 29 were taken into custody and they have been charged with aggravated robbery. They are due to appear in the Tauranga District Court today.”

Inquiries were ongoing, the police spokesperson said.