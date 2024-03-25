Two charged after alleged serious assault in Tauranga CBD

Police investigating an alleged serious assault have made two arrests. Photo / NZME

Police investigating an alleged serious assault have made two arrests. Photo / NZME

Police investigating an alleged serious assault in Tauranga’s CBD have made two arrests, partly thanks to information from the public.

Police said in a statement two 18-year-old men had been charged, one with assault with intent to injure and the second with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Efforts to identify a large group of people who police believed could assist with inquiries into the March 3 incident on The Strand continued.

It was alleged a group were responsible for the incident and they were not known to the two young men who were seriously injured.

Anyone with further information was urged to contact police on 105 and reference file number: 240304/9616, or make an anonymous report via Crimestoppers.

The accused were due to reappear before the Tauranga District Court next month.







