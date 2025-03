Te Puke Highway is closed near Maketū Rd following a two-car crash. Photo/Tyson Smith

Fire crews are working to rescue one person from a vehicle following a two-car crash on Te Puke Highway near Maketū Rd.

The crash happened at 7.10 this morning and has closed the highway.

One person is seriously injured and two others moderately injured, a police spokesperson said.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays,” the spokesperson said.

“Two crews from Te Puke and Maketū are on standby,” a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.