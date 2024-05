Junior doctors walk off the job, suspended Green MP Darleen Tana’s unpleasant milestone and Loafers Lodge dawn service in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

A section of State Highway 2 will be closed later this morning after a truck rolled near Pongakawa.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi is advising people to use caution in the area.

“Due to a truck roll just west of Kaikokopu Rd, caution is advised in the area.

“This section of SH2 will require temporary full closure to enable vehicle recovery later this morning (from about 9am or 10am).

“Plan ahead or allow extra time for detour.”

- SunLive