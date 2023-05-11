A truck fire is blocking State Highway 2 at Pāpāmoa.
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the truck was blocking the eastbound lane on the Tauranga Eastern Link, after the SH29A link.
Police were called just after 9am to help with traffic management while firefighters dealt with the blaze, a spokeswoman said.
Drivers can expect delays.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said three pumps and two tankers responded to a recycling truck on fire on the motorway.
He said the driver was safe and disconnected the cab from the trailer.
