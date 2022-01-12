Emergency services were alerted about 10.10am. Photo / NZME

A truck has crashed at a worksite in Tauriko.

A truck for Agrafeed rolled down a hill and hit a pillar at their Tauriko yard.

An officer worker said the driver fell out of the truck while trying to exit the vehicle and got his arm caught, trapping him temporarily.

The worker said the driver was freed and was not severely injured.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash near State Highway 29, between Gargan Rd and Cambridge Rd about 10.10am.

A police spokeswoman said the incident happened at a worksite.

A St John spokeswoman said they treated one person for minor injuries and have taken them to Tauranga Hospital.

More to come.