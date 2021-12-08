Truck and car roll in separate crashes in Tauranga

Police have been called to multiple crashes across Tauranga. Photo / File

Emergency services are responding to two separate crashes in Tauranga where vehicles have rolled.

A police spokeswoman said a crash was reported in Brookfield at 5.25pm.

A car rolled on the intersection of Otumoetai and Bellevue Rds.

Fire and Emergency NZ acting shift manager Josh Pennefather said one person was trapped but has since been removed from the vehicle with rescue equipment.

He did not know the extent of their injuries.

Fire and Emergency were also responding to a third incident involving a truck rolled on the intersection of State Highways 29 and 36 in Tauriko.

Emergency services have also been involved in a rescue effort after a crash on Chapel St where a car was submerged in the water with people inside.